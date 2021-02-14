[Teams] West Brom vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from the Hawthorns

Manchester United are in desperate need of a win when they take on West Brom at the Hawthorns this afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has recalled David De Gea between the sticks meaning Dean Henderson drops to the bench despite keeping a clean sheet during Man Utd’s FA Cup win over West Ham in midweek.

Luke Shaw also comes back into the United defence with Alex Telles making way while Aaron Wan-Bissaka keeps his place at right-back. Eric Bailly returns to the squad but has to settle for a place on the bench as Victor Lindelof continues alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of the back four.

Scott McTominay is recalled to start alongside Fred in the Manchester United midfield with Nemanja Matic dropping out while Bruno Fernandes comes back into the attacking midfield position meaning Donny van de Beek is back on the bench.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are joined by Edinson Cavani in the front three so Mason Greenwood is the man to drop out as he’s named among the substitutes along with Daniel James.

As for West Brom, Robert Snodgrass gets a start along with Ainsley Maitland-Niles while Sam Johnstone starts in goal against his former club.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

West Brom

Johnstone, Peltier, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend, Yokuslu, Gallagher, Maitland-Niles, Snodgrass, Diagne, Pereira

Subs: Button, Furlong, O’Shea, Livermore, Sawyers, Phillips, Robinson, Grant, Robson-Kanu

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial, Cavani

Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Telles, Tuanzebe, Williams, James, Matic, van de Beek, Greenwood