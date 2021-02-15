[Teams] Chelsea vs Newcastle: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will be looking to climb into the top four with a win when they take on Newcastle at Stamford Bridge tonight.

Thomas Tuchel has made plenty of changes from the side that beat Barnsley in the FA Cup last time but Kepa Arrizabalaga surprisingly keeps his place between the sticks meaning Edouard Mendy has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Cesar Azpilicueta returns in defence along with Antonio Rudiger so Kurt Zouma and Emerson make way while Andreas Christensen is passed fit to start in the Chelsea back three. Marcos Alonso is preferred to Ben Chilwell in the left wing-back position while Callum Hudson-Odoi gets the nod ahead of Reece James on the right.

Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic were both rested for Chelsea’s FA Cup win so they are recalled to start against Newcastle tonight with N’Golo Kante and Billy Gilmour making way. Timo Werner is fit to return in attack after missing the Barnsley game with a dead leg. Tammy Abraham keeps his place after scoring the winner last time out so Christian Pulisic drops to the bench.

Mason Mount is recalled after being rested in the FA Cup tie so Hakim Ziyech has to settle for a place among the Chelsea substitutes along with Olivier Giroud.

As for Newcastle, Allan Saint-Maximin starts in attack along with Dwight Gayle meaning Joelinton has to make-do with a place on the bench despite Callum Wilson being ruled out due to injury.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Alonso, Abraham, Werner

Subs: Kante, Pulisic, Zouma, Mendy, Giroud, Chilwell, Ziyech, James, Emerson

Newcastle

Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Hayden, Shelvey, Willock, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Gayle

Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, M Longstaff, S Longstaff, Ritchie, Fraser, Murphy, Carroll, Joelinton