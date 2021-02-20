[Teams] Liverpool vs Everton: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool desperately need a win when they take on Everton in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield this evening.

Jurgen Klopp has named an unchanged line-up front the side that beat RB Leipzig in the Champions League last week with Ozan Kabak keeping his place alongside Jordan Henderson in the middle of defence. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson occupy the full-back positions for Liverpool once again.

Thiago Alcantara starts in midfield along with Gini Wijnaldum and Curtis Jones so Naby Keita – who’s back from injury – has to settle for a place among the substitutes along with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Liverpool have gone with their best front three so Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah once again support Roberto Firmino in attack meaning Divock Origi has to make-do with a place on the bench this evening.

As for Everton, James Rodriguez starts in attack along with Richarlison while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is named among the substitutes. Andre Gomes lines-up in midfield along with Tom Davies and Abdoulaye Doucouré.

Michael Keane marshalls the Everton defence alongside Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey while Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne also start. Alex Iwobi, Bernard and Gylfi Sigurdsson are named among the substitutes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Henderson, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Thiago, Jones; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, Davies, Phillips, N Williams

Everton

Pickford; Godfrey, Holgate, Keane; Coleman, Doucouré, Gomes, Davies, Digne; James Rodríguez; Richarlison.

Subs: King, Allan, Iwobi, Nkounkou, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Olsen, Onyango, Calvert-Lewin