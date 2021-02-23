[Teams] Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League tie

Chelsea take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie tonight.

Thomas Tuchel has made some changes from the side that drew with Southampton in the Premier League at the weekend with Andreas Christensen recalled in defence. Kurt Zouma is the man to make way as Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta keep their places in the Chelsea back-line.

Marcos Alonso starts on the left flank once again so Ben Chilwell has to settle for a place among the substitutes while Callum Hudson-Odoi is a surprise starter on the right as Tuchel was heavily critical of the youngster for his performance at the weekend. Reece James has to make-do with a place on the bench.

Olivier Giroud is recalled to lead the line up front with Tammy Abraham dropping to the bench. Timo Werner starts once again in the Chelsea attack while Mason Mount also keeps his place so the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic have to settle for place among the subs. Kai Havertz is back in the squad after returning to fitness but he’s also on the bench.

As for Atletico Madrid, former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez starts up front along with Joao Felix while Thomas Lemar also supports in attack. Saul Niguez starts in midfield while on-loan Arsenal star Lucas Torreira is named among the subs.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Atletico Madrid

Oblak, Llorente, Savic, Felipe, Hermoso, Correa, Koke, Saul Niguez, Lemar, Joao Felix, Suarez

Subs: Grbic, San Roman, Kondogbia, Torreira, Renen Lodi, Dembele, Vitolo, Camello, Garcia, Sanchez

Chelsea

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso, Mount, Jorginho, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Giroud

Subs: Kepa, Caballero, Kante, Abraham, Pulisic, Zouma, Chilwell, Ziyech, Gilmour, James, Havertz, Emerson