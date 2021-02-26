Man Utd boss confirms double injury blow but trio could return for Chelsea trip

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Paul Pogba is still ‘weeks’ away from returning to action but hopes three others will be fit for Manchester United’s trip to Chelsea on Sunday.

Pogba has been on the sidelines for United’s last five games in all competitions after suffering a thigh injury during the thrilling 3-3 draw with Everton at the start of the month.

The French international was expected to be fit again at the start of March but it looks like Pogba is facing an extended spell on the treatment table as Solskjaer revealed last night that the midfielder is still ‘a few weeks’ away from returning to fitness.

Pogba’s absence is a concern for Manchester United as he was in fine form before picking up his thigh injury and the Red Devils suffered a second blow last night after Daniel James was forced off during the draw with Real Sociedad.

James started the second leg of United’s Europa League last-32 tie on Thursday night but was substituted midway through the second period after feeling a ‘tweak’ and he’ll need to be assessed ahead of Sunday’s game with Chelsea.

However, there could better news regarding the availability of Edinson Cavani, Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay as Solskjaer hopes the trio will all be fit to return for the trip to Stamford Bridge this weekend.

Cavani and van de Beek have missed Man Utd’s last three games with muscle issues while McTominay has sat out the past two matches but the trio could all be available to face Chelsea if they come through late fitness checks.

Speaking after United’s draw with Sociedad on Thursday night, Solskjaer told ManUtd.com:

”Scott, Donny and Edinson we hope that they can be available for the weekend, but I’m not sure. Paul is still out for a few weeks unfortunately.” “He [James] felt a tweak. With the intensity he works at he felt something, so we hope it’s not really serious; we’ll have to check on him.”

Manchester United head into Sunday’s game sitting second in the Premier League table but are 10 points adrift of leaders City and six points ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea, so they desperately need a positive result in west London.