Willian starts as Arteta makes 4 changes | Expected Arsenal line-up vs Leicester

Arsenal get back to Premier League action when they take on Leicester City at the King Power on Sunday afternoon. Here is the team Gooner Mac expects Mikel Arteta to select:

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno is expected to once again start between the sticks this weekend so Mat Ryan will act as his back-up on the bench.

Defence: Rob Holding missed Arsenal’s dramatic win over Benfica on Thursday night after suffering concussion during the defeat to Manchester City last weekend. The centre-back isn’t expected to feature on Sunday so David Luiz should continue alongside Gabriel in the middle of the back four with Pablo Mari among the substitutes.

Kieran Tierney has come through the last two matches unscathed having recently returned to full fitness so he’s expected to keep his place at left-back after scoring a vital goal in our Europa League win last night. However, we could see a change at right-back with Hector Bellerin rested allowing Cedric Soares to start against Leicester.

Midfield: Thomas Partey came off the bench against Benfica after recovering from a thigh injury so he’s pushing to start on Sunday. Dani Ceballos had a game to forget against Benfica after costing Arsenal both the goals so he could drop out with Partey recalled to start alongside Granit Xhaka.

Attack: I think we could see Arsenal making changes in attack to give some players a breather. Bukayo Saka has been virtually ever present recently so he deserves a rest while Martin Odegaard could also drop out having started the last four games.

Nicolas Pepe is likely to be recalled on the wing while I expect Willian to get a start after Arteta praised the Brazilian’s contribution off the bench against Benfica on Thursday night.

Emile Smith Rowe should keep his place in the Arsenal attack while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may also retain his spot up front as Arteta won’t want to lose too many key players for such a tough game. Alexandre Lacazette will be a useful sub along with Gabriel Martinelli.

Here is how I think we’ll see Arsenal line-up: