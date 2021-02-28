[Teams] Leicester vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from the King Power Stadium

Arsenal get back to Premier League action when they take on Leicester City at the King Power this afternoon.

Gunner boss Mikel Arteta has made six changes from the side that beat Benfica in the Europa League on Thursday night. Bernd Leno keeps his place in goal but there are two changes in defence with Cedric Soares coming in for Hector Bellerin at right-back while Pablo Mari replaces Gabriel. David Luiz and Kieran Tierney keeps their places in the Arsenal back-four.

Dani Ceballos had a poor game in midweek so Mohamed Elneny comes in for the Spaniard with Thomas Partey not yet risked from the start. Granit Xhaka keeps his place in midfield with Emile Smith Rowe starting in the attacking midfield position this afternoon.

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard are given a rest after starting Arsenal’s last four games in all competitions so Nicolas Pepe is recalled on the wing while Willian is picked ahead of youngster Gabriel Martinelli on the right flank.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is given a breather by the Arsenal boss as he drops to the bench with Alexandre Lacazette recalled to lead the line up front.

As for Leicester, Jamie Vardy will be looking to continue his excellent goal-scoring record against Arsenal as he starts up front with Kelechi Iheanacho and Harvey Barnes offering support.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Leicester

Schmeichel, Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas, Ricardo Pereira, Ndidi, Tielemans, Barnes, Iheanacho, Vardy

Subs: Albrighton, Ward, Amartey, Under, Choudhury, Mendy, Fuchs, Daley-Campbell, Tavares

Arsenal

Leno; Cedric, Luiz, Mari, Tierney; Xhaka, Elneny; Pepe, Smith Rowe, Willian; Lacazette

Subs: Ryan, Holding, Bellerin, Partey, Ceballos, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Aubameyang