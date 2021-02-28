[Teams] Chelsea vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea take on Manchester United at Stamford Bridge this afternoon with both clubs desperately chasing three points.

Thomas Tuchel has freshened up his starting eleven following a narrow 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid last week as Ben Chilwell comes in to replace Marcos Alonso on the left flank. Callum Hudson-Odoi keeps his place on the right so Reece James has to settle for a place on the bench.

N’Golo Kante is recalled to start in midfield alongside Mateo Kovacic with Jorginho the man to make way. Mason Mount starts once again for Chelsea and he’s joined by Hakim Ziyech in the attack with Timo Werner dropping out.

Olivier Giroud is rewarded for his excellent goal against Atletico as he keeps his place up front with Tammy Abraham missing out. Kai Havertz has to settle for a place on the Chelsea bench alongside Christian Pulisic.

As expected, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made some changes from the side that drew with Real Sociedad on Thursday night with David De Gea recalled between the sticks meaning Dean Henderson makes way. Luke Shaw comes in for Alex Telles at left-back while Harry Maguire is recalled to join Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the Man Utd defence.

Scott McTominay is passed fit to return alongside Fred in midfield with Nemanja Matic dropping out while Bruno Fernandes keeps his place in the attacking midfield position. Daniel James is fit to keep his place in attack along with Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford so Anthony Martial has to settle for a place on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rüdiger; Hudson-Odoi, Kanté, Kovačić, Chilwell; Mount, Ziyech, Giroud

Subs: Kepa, Alonso, Jorginho, Pulisic, Werner, Zouma, James, Havertz, Emerson

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Fernandes, James, Rashford

Subs: Bailly, Martial, Diallo, Henderson, Telles, Matic, Williams, Van de Beek, Tuanzebe