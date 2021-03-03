Liverpool injury boost: Klopp confirms key duo will return for Chelsea clash

Liverpool will be looking to climb back into the top four with a win over rivals Chelsea at Anfield on Thursday night.

Ahead of the game, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference video call this afternoon and he’s provided a team news and injury update which included the latest on the fitness of three key players.

Alisson Becker missed the win at Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon following the death of his father but Klopp’s confirmed his No.1 goalkeeper is back in training and will be available for tomorrow’s game with Chelsea.

In a double boost, the Liverpool boss also confirmed that Fabinho is set to return to the squad on Thursday night after overcoming a muscle injury that’s hampered the Brazilian international is recent weeks.

Fabinho has now taken part in five or six full training sessions with the rest of the first team squad so is ready to return to the fold, which will be a huge boost for Liverpool considering the injury problems they’ve got at the back.

Diogo Jota could also be available against Chelsea as the attacker has resumed training after missing the Sheffield United game due to illness. Jota has only recently recovered from a long-term knee injury so a place on the bench is probably the best he can hope for on Thursday night.

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:

“Ali trained now the full week and, yes, we should expect that he is able to return. “Fab has now five or six sessions in his legs and we have to make a decision how we deal with that, but he looks good and is ready for the squad for sure. “Diogo had this little stomach problem and he trained yesterday only a little bit; he was only out there for the warming-up and the rondos and then had a little run. “I got the message this morning that he feels better again, so we will see what we can do with that.

It will be a huge boost for Klopp if he’s able to call upon Alisson, Fabinho and Jota for tomorrow’s game as Liverpool head into the match sitting sixth in the table – one point behind Chelsea – so they need a positive result to get themselves back in the top four.

However, the defending champions will still be without some key players as Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip remain on the sidelines with long-term injuries.