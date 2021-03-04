Tierney out as Arteta makes 7 changes | Expected Arsenal line-up vs Burnley

Arsenal take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon. Here is the team Gooner Mac expects Mikel Arteta to select:

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno will once again start between the sticks on Saturday so Mat Ryan will act as his back-up on the bench.

Defence: Arteta is expected to rotate his side ahead of the crucial Europa League last-16 first leg with Olympiacos next week so Kieran Tierney could be given a rest as he’s started Arsenal’s last three games having only recently returned to fitness. Cedric Soares could, therefore, start at left-back allowing Hector Bellerin to be recalled on the right after he was rested for the 3-1 win at Leicester City.

Rob Holding is pushing for a recall so he could come in for Pablo Mari while we could see David Luiz given a breather ahead of the Olympiacos game. Gabriel didn’t feature against Leicester last time out so he could come-in alongside Holding.

Midfield: Thomas Partey has built-up his fitness with substitute appearances in recent games but he should be ready to start and hopefully get at least 65 minutes under his belt ahead of the Olympiacos trip. Mohamed Elneny will be the man to make way with Granit Xhaka keeping his place and Dani Ceballos settling for a place among the Arsenal substitutes.

Emile Smith Rowe is a doubt for the game against Burnley after picking up a muscle issue last weekend. Arteta won’t take any risks so Martin Odegaard is expected to be recalled to start in the No.10 role.

Attack: Bukayo Saka was give the night off against Leicester last time out so he’s expected to be recalled to start on the right side of the Arsenal attack on Saturday. Willian and Nicolas Pepe both impressed at the King Power but I think the Brazilian will be the man to drop out to make way for Saka.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also had a rest last weekend so he should be recalled to start up front with Alexandre Lacazette making way. Gabriel Martinelli will have to settle for a place on the bench once again.

Here is how I think we’ll see Arsenal line-up: