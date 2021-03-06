[Teams] Burnley vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Turf Moor

Arsenal desperately need a win to close the gap on the European places when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has made five changes from the side that beat Leicester City last weekend as the Arsenal boss looks to keep his players fresh ahead of Thursday night’s Europa League last-16 tie with Olympiacos.

Calum Chambers is recalled to make a rare start at right-back so Hector Bellerin is given a rest but Kieran Tierney starts once again at left-back. Pablo Mari lines-up alongside David Luiz in the middle of the Arsenal back four so Gabriel and Rob Holding are named on the bench.

Thomas Partey starts along with Granit Xhaka in midfield so Dani Ceballos and Mohamed Elneny have to settle for places among the substitutes while Willian gets a start in attack alongside Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

Emile Smith Rowe failed to prove his fitness after suffering a knee injury at Leicester last weekend but Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli are attacking options for Arsenal from the bench.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gets a recall to start up front after being on the bench last time out so Alexandre Lacazette makes way this afternoon.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Burnley

Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Vydra, Wood.

Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Stephens, Rodriguez, Pieters, Bardsley, Long, Dunne, Brady, Benson.

Arsenal

Leno, Chambers, Luiz, Mari, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Willian, Aubameyang

Subs: Ryan, Holding, Gabriel, Bellerín, Elneny, Ceballos, Martinelli, Pepe, Lacazette