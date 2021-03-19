Key trio return as Arteta makes 4 changes | Expected Arsenal line-up vs West Ham

Arsenal take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Here is the team Gooner Mac expects Mikel Arteta to select:

Goalkeeper: Arsenal haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last 11 games in all competitions but Bernd Leno will still keep his place on Sunday with Mat Ryan on the bench.

Defence: Arteta could make one change in the back four with Cedric Soares pushing for a recall. Kieran Tierney has become indispensable at left-back but Cedric is pushing Bellerin close for the right-back spot and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him recalled this weekend.

David Luiz was disappointing against Olympiacos on Thursday night but he’s otherwise been in fine form lately so I expect him to keep his place. Gabriel has been back to his best in recent weeks so he should line-up alongside Luiz with Pablo Mari and Rob Holding among the Arsenal substitutes.

Midfield: Thomas Partey was given a bit of a rest after being named on the bench against Olympiacos but we looked poor without him in the side so the Ghanaian should definitely be recalled against West Ham.

Granit Xhaka will keep his place while Martin Odegaard should also be recalled as he made a big impact off the bench last night. Dani Ceballos and Mohamed Elneny are expected to make way following disappointing performances in the Europa League.

Attack: Bukayo Saka is facing a late fitness test after missing the Olympiacos game with a thigh injury that he sustained during Arsenal’s win over Tottenham last weekend. The injury isn’t thought to be serious so Saka is being tipped to return on Sunday – which will be a big boost.

Emile Smith Rowe should retain his place in the Arsenal attack so Nicolas Pepe might be the man to make way if Saka is passed fit. Willian is a doubt with a calf injury but Gabriel Martinelli is another option for Arteta after making an impression off the bench last night.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was back in the starting eleven on Thursday but he had a night to forget after missing a number of good opportunities to score. However, the Gabon hitman should retain his place up front with Alexandre Lacazette among the subs.

Here is how I think we’ll see Arsenal line-up: