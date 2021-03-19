Chelsea team news: Key man ruled out but 23-year-old star could return for FA Cup tie

Chelsea will be looking to book their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup with a win over Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, boss Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today and he’s provided a team news and injury update including the latest on the fitness of Thiago Silva and Tammy Abraham.

Silva hasn’t featured in any of Chelsea’s last 10 games in all competitions due to a niggling thigh injury and Tuchel has confirmed this weekend’s FA Cup clash with Sheffield United will come too soon.

The Brazilian centre-back was unable to train with the rest of the first team today but he’ll spend the international break working on his fitness with the aim of returning to action in two weeks time.

Abraham has also been struggling with an ankle injury in recent weeks and Tuchel says the Chelsea striker suffered a minor setback after twisting his ankle in training this week.

However, the 23-year-old was able to take part in the training session with the rest of his team mates on Friday and Tuchel hopes Abraham will be passed fit to face the Blades on Sunday afternoon.

Tuchel told Chelseafc.com:

‘Now is not the moment to take the risk with Thiago. It is the last game before the international break and he wasn’t on the pitch today, but he is working hard and hopefully he can rejoin the group during the international break. ‘It’s already too long [for him to be out] but I know how hard he and the medical team is working, and we have zero complaints. We are taking our time with him because we want him to feel 100 per cent ready and 100 per cent free from the injury. ‘Tammy was with the group today and we hope he will be available for Sunday. ‘We had a scary moment when he stumbled and twisted his ankle but it seems not too serious. He was in a lot of pain at the time but he feels ok now and I hope he can be in the squad for Sunday.’

Chelsea head into the game on Sunday in fine form as they’re unbeaten in 14 games in all competitions so the Blues will be confident of seeing-off Sheffield United to book their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.