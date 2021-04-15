[Teams] Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash

Arsenal take on Slavia Prague in the second leg of our Europa League quarter-final tie this evening.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has gone with the same back four that started against Sheffield United on Sunday night. That means Granit Xhaka will once again deputise for Kieran Tierney at left-back while Calum Chambers starts ahead of Hector Bellerin on the right.

Pablo Mari has done enough to retain his place alongside Rob Holding in the centre of Arsenal’s defence so Gabriel has to make-do with a place among the substitutes this evening.

With Xhaka in defence, Dani Ceballos keeps his place alongside Thomas Partey in midfield while Mohamed Elneny remains among the substitutes. Martin Odegaard misses out after failing to recover from an ankle injury that’s kept him out of the last two games but Emile Smith Rowe is passed fit to return in the No.10 role.

Bukayo Saka has also been given the green light to start after recovering from a knock that he sustained during the 3-0 win over Sheffield United at the weekend. Nicolas Pepe keeps his place so it’s Gabriel Martinelli that drops to the bench and he’ll feel unlucky having scored on Sunday night.

Arsenal have been dealt a big blow as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has failed to recover from illness so Alexandre Lacazette continues up front. Youngster Folarin Balogun is named among the subs along with Eddie Nketiah.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Slavia Prague

Kolár; Bah, Zima, Holes, Boril; Sevcik, Stanciu, Hromada, Provod, Olayinka; Kuchta.

Subs: Stejskal, Kovar, Tecl, Sima, Oscar, Traore, Masopust, Lingr, Visinsky

Arsenal

Leno; Chambers, Holding, Mari, Xhaka; Partey, Ceballos; Saka, Smith Rowe, Pepe; Lacazette.

Subs: Ryan, Hillson, Bellerin, Gabriel, Willian, Cedric, Nelson, Elneny, Nketiah, Martinelli, Balogun, Azeez.