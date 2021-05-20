Man Utd steal march on Chelsea after holding ‘serious’ transfer talks with £150m star

Manchester United have entered ‘serious’ negotiations with Harry Kane’s agent and could be willing to offer the Chelsea target a deal worth around £300,000-a-week, according to the Transfer Window Podcast.

Kane dropped a bombshell on Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week after telling the club he wants to leave this summer and end his 16-year association with the north Londoners.

The 27-year-old then confirmed in an interview with Gary Neville that he wants to win trophies and will sit down with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy at the end of the season to try and find an amicable solution.

The situation has alerted a number of top clubs and The Transfer Window Podcast – hosted by journalists Duncan Castles and Ian McGarry – claims that Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are all keen to sign Kane.

McGarry said in the latest instalment of the Podcast this week that United have now stolen a march on their rivals after entering ‘serious’ negotiations with Kane’s representatives over a move to Old Trafford.

£300k-a-week deal

The journalist suggests that Man Utd are ready to offer the striker a contract worth around £300,000-a-week. This is supported by the Daily Mail as they also report that United are prepared to hand Kane a long-term deal worth £300,000-a-week – which is a large increase on his current salary.

McGarry told the Transfer Window Podcast.

“Now, Harry Kane confirmed our story by representatives briefing the media on Monday that Kane has asked to leave Tottenham and also that United, City and Chelsea are interested in signing him,” “Our information is that United are the only club so far that have entered into serious negotiations with Kane representatives regarding a contract, which could be worth around £300,000-a-week, a substantial upgrade on what he earns at Tottenham Hotspur.”

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fuelled the speculation after confirming after their 1-1 draw with Fulham on Tuesday night that he’ll be in the market for a new striker this summer.

Spurs want £150m

Kane would obviously be a sensational signing for United if they could pull it off but he won’t come cheap as the Daily Mail suggests Tottenham will want around £150m for their skipper.

United are one of the few clubs who have the financial resources to pay that kind of fee but Chelsea also have the money if needed and owner Roman Abramovich is being tipped to push the boat out to land Kane this summer.

Then you have Man City who could also enter the bidding so it looks like three of England’s biggest clubs will be vying for Kane’s signature. It’s difficult to know how things will progress over the coming months but Levy is known to be a shrewd negotiator so the likes of United, Chelsea and City will have to pay big money if they want to get a deal agreed with Tottenham.