Personal terms agreed as Man Utd close-in on signing £80m star

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Jadon Sancho and are edging closer to signing the £80m-rated Borussia Dortmund attacker, according to Eurosport.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer as he looks to build a squad capable of competing for major honours next season having once again missed out on silverware last campaign.

A new specialist right winger is seemingly high on the agenda as Solskjaer used a variety of players in that role last season and it looks like Man Utd are once again targetting Jadon Sancho for the position.

United failed to get a deal agreed with Dortmund last summer but widespread reports in recent weeks have claimed that the Manchester giants have instigated fresh talks over a potential move for the young winger.

Eurosport now claims that a deal is edging closer after Man Utd agreed personal terms with the player and Sancho’s camp are increasingly confident the move to Old Trafford will finally go ahead this summer.

The main stumbling block is the two clubs agreeing on a transfer fee and Eurosport suggests that while United have been hoping to pay no more than £70m, they may have to splash out closer to £80m to get a deal agreed.

This feeling is supported by Fabrizio Romano as the Italian journalist also suggests Borussia Dortmund are holding out for a fee worth around £82m [€95m] so it looks like Manchester United will have to dig a little deeper.

Sancho has just two years left on his contract so Dortmund have lowered their asking price from the £100m+ they demanded last summer but I expect United chiefs will still try and play hardball over the fee.

However, Solskjaer may prefer to get a deal wrapped up swiftly as a star showing for England at the Euro’s this summer would no doubt lead to an increase in competition for Sancho’s signature.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the most talented youngsters in world football since joining Dortmund from Man City in 2017. Sancho has provided 50 goals and 64 assists in his 137 first team appearances so he’s already one of the most dangerous attackers in European football and will only get better over the coming years.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop during the window but there is no doubt Sancho would be a superb addition to Solskjaer’s squad if Manchester United were able to get a deal done this summer.