Man Utd & Chelsea table offers as 46-goal hitman eyes summer move

Manchester United and Chelsea are among the clubs to have put forward offers to Robert Lewandowski as the Bayern Munich hitman eyes a surprise move this summer, according to reports via the Express.

Lewandowski has been one of the most prolific strikers in world football over the past decade and he lived up to that billing once again last season after scoring a record 41 Bundesliga goals taking his tally to 46 in all competitions.

The 32-year-old has been a key player since joining Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund in 2014 and his goals have helped the club win seven consecutive Bundesliga titles as well as the Champions League last year.

However, Lewandowski’s future at the Allianz Arena is uncertain and he fuelled speculation he could be on the move this summer after admitting he’s opened-minded over where he’ll be playing football next season.

When quizzed about his future, Lewandowski is quoted by the Express as saying earlier this month:

“I’m still open-minded. I feel good at Bayern, the city is magnificent, it’s a great club. “I’ve always been curious to learn a new language, a new culture. But I don’t know if it will be in football or after my career. Not even I know.”

It appears the uncertainty has put a number of top European clubs on red alert as the Express are citing a report from AS that claims Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have all put forward offers for the Polish international.

The Spanish news outlet doesn’t indicate whether these offers have been made directly to Bayern Munich or if they’ve been proposed to Lewandowski’s camp but AS does suggest that Lewandowski is open to a new challenge this summer.

Understandably, Bayern are desperate not to lose their talisman and Lewandowski still has two years left to run on his contract so the German giants are under no pressure to sell. However, they may feel it’s best to cash-in if Lewandowski makes it clear he wants to leave.

There is no indication he’ll be prepared to agitate for a move as Lewandowski has been a loyal servant to Bayern over the past seven years but it’s certainly going to be interesting to see how things develop over the coming weeks.

Man Utd are reportedly in the market for another striker to support Edinson Cavani next season with Anthony Martial struggling with form and fitness, and Lewandowski would be a sensational signing at Old Trafford if they could pull it off.

Chelsea are also looking to bring in a marquee striker following Timo Werner’s disappointing debut season in west London and Lewandowski could be seen as the missing piece in Thomas Tuchel’s jigsaw.

However, as per the AS report, United and Chelsea will reportedly face competition from PSG and City while Real Madrid are also keeping a close eye on the situation so it looks like most of Europe’s big-hitters will be in the frame if Lewandowski decides to leave this summer.