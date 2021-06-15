Man Utd register interest in signing South American star, deal can be done at £10m

Manchester United have registered an interest in signing goalkeeper Keylor Navas and Paris Saint-Germain are ready to do business at around £10.3m [€12m], according to reports via TeamTalk.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer as he looks to build a squad capable of winning major honours after once again missing out on silverware last season.

Man Utd are being tipped to splash big money on marquee attackers with the likes of Harry Kane and Jadon Sancho linked while Solskjaer is also expected to strengthen in midfield and defence over the coming weeks.

However, it appears the Norwegian coach is also in the market for a new goalkeeper as TeamTalk are citing a report from Marca that claims Manchester United have registered their interest in signing PSG stopper Keylor Navas.

The Spanish outlet says Navas is eyeing a new challenge after learning that PSG are on the verge of signing Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan and the Ligue 1 giants are ready to cash-in if £10.2m [€12m] is put on the table.

That sort of money shouldn’t be a problem for a club with the resources available at Man Utd but they may face stiff competition as Marca claims that Juventus and Milan are also keen on landing Navas this summer.

The 34-year-old has been a consistent figure between the sticks during spells at Real Madrid and PSG while he’s racked up 93 caps for Costa Rica at international level so Navas will bring a wealth of experience.

There is no doubt he’s a top class goalkeeper so he’d be an excellent addition to Solskjaer’s squad if United were able to get a deal done, but his arrival would cast further doubt over the future of David De Gea.

The Spaniard lost his first team spot to Dean Henderson last season and it’s unclear whether he’s prepared to stay at Old Trafford to play second fiddle for another year so De Gea has been linked with a move this summer.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks but if Man Utd do press ahead with a move for Navas then I’d expect De Gea to be heading for the exit door at Old Trafford before the window closes.