Man Utd ‘close’ to signing key transfer target after tabling £21.5m bid

Man Utd’s hunt for Kieran Trippier continues after they tabled a second bid for the Atletico Madrid and England right-back, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer as he looks to build a squad capable of winning trophies next season and Trippier has been identified as a top target.

Man Utd’s first offer of £10 million was rejected by Atletico Madrid who, according to Manchester Evening News, have placed a £30 million price tag on the England International.

However, Utd have not given up in their fight to sign Trippier and have submitted a second offer in the region of £21.5 million, according to the print version of La Gazzetta dello Sport via the Daily Express.

As per the Italian outlet, Diego Simeone, the Atletico Madrid manager, is said to be ‘close’ to accepting the offer, even though ‘Atleti want to keep him’ – as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has good reason to be interested in the right-back after the purchase of Alex Telles last year propelled Luke Shaw to perform at his highest level yet. The Man Utd manager will be hoping the same will happen for Aaron Wan-Bissaka who will then have to compete with a La Liga title winner and England right-back to earn his place in the squad.

There is no doubt Wan-Bissaka is an outstanding defender, winning the majority of his 1v1 battles against opposition attackers. The deficiencies lie within his attacking play and it was noticeable that some teams were allowing Wan-Bissaka time and space on the ball, knowing it was unlikely to result in any threatening attacks.

Trippier, who is now 30-years-old, is a seasoned professional and have vast experience at the top level so he’ll be someone who Wan-Bissaka can learn from to improve certain aspects of his game.

So, even though a back-up right-back may not have been seen as a priority in this transfer market, the signing of Kieran Trippier may turn out to be an important piece of business and one which will benefit the entire team.