Man Utd offer superstar £330k-a-week deal as Reds look to pull-off audacious swoop

Reports from Italy suggest Man Utd have offered Cristiano Ronaldo a two-year contract in what would be a sensational return to Old Trafford.

The Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Ronaldo has received a two-year contract offer from Man Utd, in which the world class striker would earn £17.2 million a year – which works out at around £330,000-a-week, via Daily Express.

Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Man Utd almost every year since his departure from Real Madrid. However, this year the hopes of Utd fans are starting to build with the news that the Reds have put a contract on the table.

In a press-conference for Portugal’s game against Hungary, Ronaldo confronted questions related to a possible transfer from Juventus stating,

“I have been playing at the highest level for many years this doesn’t faze me, maybe if I was 18 or 19 I might have had some sleepless nights, but I’m 36. It’s like I say, whatever comes, it will be for the good. Regardless of whether you stay or leave, that’s not the most important thing right now.”

Those comments perhaps reflecting his vast experience of summer transfer markets and unwillingness to delve too deep into transfer rumours during international duty.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo has not kept his ambitions to return to Old Trafford a secret. Back in April, reports from the Gazzetta dello Sport via Metro, suggested Ronaldo had turned his attention to re-joining Utd this summer, supposedly instructing his agent Jorge Mendes to find out whether a return would be possible.

Sport Witness have also reported that Juventus are open to explore the possibility of including French midfielder Paul Pogba as part of the deal for Ronaldo. Pogba has one year left on his contract at Utd and therefore may be seen as a good bargaining chip to use in a swap deal instead of him leaving on a free next summer.

Nevertheless, with all that being said, Man Utd’s current focus is on priority signing Jadon Sancho meaning any deal with Ronaldo will have to wait until after the England International’s signing is complete.

PSG is the only other viable option for Ronaldo this summer, with the French giants being the only other club with enough money to meet wage demands. The print version of Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, claims that PSG would be his ‘first choice’, perhaps due to the fact the French league is unexplored territory for the Portuguese International. However, any deal with PSG will depend on the movements of young star Kylian Mbappe.

A transfer for Ronaldo this summer will not be easy, taking into account his huge wage demands. However, a sensational return to Old Trafford cannot be ruled out, particularly with Man Utd owners – the Glazer Family – looking for ways to reunite the fans and club.

What better way than to bring back a world class superstar and legend of the club.