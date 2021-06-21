Man Utd to open talks with agent after tabling bid to sign £50m star

The agents of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane plan to meet with Manchester United officials this week to try and thrash out a move to Old Trafford this summer, according to the Mirror.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly in the market for a new centre-back as he looks to build a side capable of competing for major honours next season after once again failing to land any silverware during the last campaign.

Varane has long been linked with a move to United and it looks like the Manchester giants have once again renewed their interest in signing the French international amid reports he’s unsettled in Madrid.

The Manchester Evening News reported last week that Man Utd had tabled an opening £50m bid for Varane but the report suggested that although Real Madrid were prepared to sell, they were holding out for nearer £80m.

However, that valuation seems steep considering Varane has just one year remaining on his contract at the Bernabeu and the Mirror suggests that Madrid could now be ready to do business at around the £50m mark.

The newspaper says Varane is keen on moving to England and his agents are now hoping to meet with Man Utd officials this week so they can try and thrash out a move to Old Trafford.

According to the Mirror, Varane has rejected a two-year contract extension at Madrid and the La Liga giants are ready to cash-in to help finance a move for a top class striker such as Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland.

The report claims that Paris Saint-Germain are also showing a keen interest in Varane but the former Lyon star prefers a move to the Premier League and will seek a four-year contract at United.

We’ll have to wait and see how things progress over the coming days but Varane would be a superb signing if Manchester United could pull it off as he’s been one of the best defenders in Europe over the past few years.

The 28-year-old would be a big upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, and he’d have the potential to form a rock solid partnership alongside Harry Maguire in the United back four.

Varane has been with Real Madrid for 10 years but his time at the Bernabeu looks to be coming to an end and Carlo Ancelotti’s men have already signed David Alaba from Bayern Munich as a potential replacement.