Report: Man Utd to seal 1st signing this week, player to sign £250k-a-week contract

Manchester United are expected to formally agree terms with Borussia Dortmund to sign Jadon Sancho this week with the attacker set to pen a £250,000-a-week deal at Old Trafford, according to the Daily Telegraph.

United have renewed their interest in Sancho having failed to strike a deal with Dortmund last summer after the Bundesliga giants demanded over £100m for the youngsters signature.

Sancho now has just two years left to run on his current contract so Dortmund have lowered their valuation as they know they cannot risk the England international running down his deal at the Westfalonstadion.

The two clubs have been locked in negotiations for weeks and after seeing their opening offer rejected, the Telegraph claims that Manchester United expect to finally agree a deal with Dortmund this week to make Sancho their first signing of the summer.

The newspaper, via the Metro, suggests that United will pay at least £77.4m to sign Sancho with the former Manchester City attacker set to pen a long-term contract worth £250,000-a-week at Old Trafford.

A medical isn’t expected to take place until after England’s Euro 2020 campaign comes to an end with the Three Lions preparing to take on Germany in the last-16 at Wembley on Tuesday night.

However, it appears Man Utd are now on the verge of finally getting their hands on Sancho and it looks like Dortmund are preparing for life without him as the Telegraph says the German outfit are lining-up Noni Madueke as a replacement.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made signing a new right winger a priority this summer and Sancho has always been his number one target so the Norwegian coach will be delighted if this proposed deal gets over the line.

The 21-year-old has become one of the best young players in world football since joining Dortmund from Man City in 2017 and he should prove to be an excellent addition to the Manchester United squad.

Sancho has scored 50 goals and provided a further 64 assists for his team mates in his 137 appearances for Dortmund so he’ll add another huge goal threat in the final third at Old Trafford.

The England ace is likely to be deployed on the right wing and will enhance what’s becoming a formidable attack at Man Utd with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial also vying for starting spots.