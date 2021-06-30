Report: Man Utd in talks to hijack Arsenal’s move for £35m star

Manchester United are in talks to sign Arsenal target Ruben Neves after identifying the Wolves midfielder as a potential transfer target this summer, according to reports via the Express.

Neves joined Wolves from Porto in 2017 and has been a key player for the club having made 176 first team appearances while he’s also earned 22 caps for the Portuguese national team since making his debut in 2015.

The 24-year-old featured for Portugal twice at Euro 2020 before they were knocked out by Belgium and his impressive form appears to have caught the attention of rival clubs in the Premier League.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Neves this month with Goal claiming the North Londoners have identified the Wolves star as a potential replacement for Granit Xhaka – who’s expected to secure a move to Italy.

The report suggested that Wolves value Neves at around £35m and the Telegraph claimed that Arsenal were ready to test their resolve with an opening offer as soon as Xhaka’s exit is finalised.

However, Xhaka is still at the Euro’s where he’s helped Switzerland reach the quarter-finals so his future still hasn’t been resolved and it appears this may have left the door open for Manchester United to try and hijack Arsenal’s attempts to land Neves.

The Express are citing Eurosport journalist Dean Jones as claiming that United are showing a keen interest in Neves and have already held initial talks over a potential move for the midfielder this summer.

Dean told the Football Terrace podcast:

“In midfield, Ruben Neves is still a player they’re not having major talks with but they’re still in discussions there,” “Arsenal are the ones that keep being linked wth Ruben Neves but United are still in that conversation.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is being linked with big-money moves for the likes of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Kieran Trippier this summer as he looks to build a squad capable of competing for trophies next season.

However, it appears the Man Utd boss is also in the market for another midfielder amid on-going doubts surrounding the future of Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has just one year remaining on his contract so unless he signs an extension soon, United may be forced to cash-in or they risk losing him for nothing in 12 months time.

Donny van de Beek could also seek a move after failing to establish himself since his arrival from Ajax while Nemanja Matic turns 33 soon so Man Utd could look to bring in at least one new midfielder this summer and it appears Neves is on their radar.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks but Neves would be a solid signing for Arsenal or United if either club were able to get a deal agreed for his signature.