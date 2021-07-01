Player to sign £350k-a-week contract after Man Utd agree deal to sign key target

Manchester United have agreed a deal worth £72.6m to sign Jadon Sancho with the Borussia Dortmund winger set to pen a long-term contract worth £350,000-a-week, according to various reports.

United have been chasing Sancho for some time and renewed their interest in recent weeks after failing to agree a deal with Dortmund last summer when the Bundesliga giants were demanding in excess of £100m.

Sancho now has just two years remaining on his contract at the Westfalonstadion so Dortmund have been forced to lower their asking price and Man Utd have been locked in talks with the German outfit trying to get a deal agreed.

It appears there has been a breakthrough in those negotiations as The Athletic are one of several media outlets who’re reporting that United have agreed a deal with Dortmund worth £72.6m to sign Sancho this summer.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims the 21-year-old has agreed personal terms over a five-year contract with an option for a further year and The Sun reports that the contract is worth £350,000-a-week making Sancho one of United’s top earners.

The winger is currently away with the England squad at Euro 2020 so he’s expected to undergo his medical and finalise his move to Old Trafford once his participation at the tournament comes to an end.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had made signing a new right winger a top priority this summer and Sancho was always his first choice target so the Norwegian coach will be delighted to have finally got his man.

Sancho has developed into one of the best young talents in world football since joining Dortmund from Man City in 2017 and the Citizens will receive around £11m of the fee as part of the agreement that took him to Germany four years ago.

The England international has scored 50 goals and provided a further 64 assists in his 137 games for Dortmund so he’ll add another huge goal threat to the Manchester United squad once this proposed deal gets over the line.

Sancho’s imminent arrival means Solskjaer has an abundance of attacking talent at his disposal with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial also vying for starting spots.