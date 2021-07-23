Player agrees terms over 5-year deal as Man Utd close-in on signing £50m star

Raphael Varane has agreed personal terms over a five-year contract with Manchester United as the Red Devils edge towards signing the Real Madrid defender, according to Goal.

Varane has been with Madrid for the last decade having joined the club from Lyon in 2011 and he’s been one of the best centre-backs in Europe in recent years after helping the Spanish giants win 4 Champions League’s and 3 La Liga titles.

However, the 28-year-old’s future at the Bernabeu is in serious doubt as he’s in the final year of his contract and has made it clear he won’t be signing an extension as he wants to test himself with a new challenge.

The situation has alerted Manchester United as they’ve been strongly linked with a move for Varane in recent months with widespread reports suggesting they’re in talks over a potential deal.

It appears United have now moved a huge step closer to signing the Frenchman as Goal claims Varane has agreed terms in principal over a five-year contract with the Manchester giants that would see him secure a significant increase on his current £5.2m [€6m] a year salary.

It’s now down to the two clubs to agree a fee and Goal says Real Madrid have accepted Varane will be leaving this summer but Man Utd are prepared to bide their time as they feel they hold the upper hand in negotiations due to the players contract situation.

Varane isn’t going to try and force a move out of respect for Madrid and Goal says Man Utd are in no rush to agree a fee as they know the players value will continue to fall as his contract runs down over the coming weeks.

The Manchester Evening News reported earlier this week that a deal could end up being agreed at around £50m which would still represent an excellent piece of business by Manchester United.

Varane has reported for pre-season training with Real Madrid today so it doesn’t look like he’s going to agitate for a move any time soon but Goal suggests that a transfer to Old Trafford is still expected to take place ahead of the 2021-22 season.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming days but Varane would be a superb addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad if United could get this proposed deal over the line.

The French international would be a huge upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, and should prove to be an excellent partner for Harry Maguire in the middle of United’s back four.