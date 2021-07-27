Report: Arsenal hold talks to sign £60m star as Arteta moves for top target

Arsenal have opened preliminary talks over a potential deal for James Maddison as Mikel Arteta steps-up his interest in the £60m-rated Leicester City star, according to Football London.

The Gunners boss is working hard trying to strengthen his squad this summer following a disappointing 2020/21 campaign and Arsenal have already snapped-up left-back Nuno Tavares and midfielder Albert Lokonga.

Highly-rated centre-back Ben White is also tipped to arrive in a big-money deal from Brighton but Arteta is still in the market for further reinforcements and a new No.10 is reportedly on the agenda.

Martin Odegaard has returned to Real Madrid following his loan spell last season and while Arsenal still haven’t given up hope of re-signing the Norwegian international, Football London says Maddison has emerged as Arteta’s top target.

And it looks like the Spanish coach has stepped-up his pursuit as Football London claims Arsenal have opened talks with intermediary agents to discuss a potential deal for Maddison this summer.

However, no formal approach has been made to Leicester City yet and the report says any potential deal is contingent on Arsenal selling some players to raise the funds needed to meet Maddison’s £60m asking price.

The Daily Mail reported earlier this month that Arsenal are ready to offer Leicester the likes of Ainsley Maitland-Niles or Reiss Nelson in a player-plus-cash swap deal for Maddison’s signature to help reduce their financial outlay.

It remains to be seen whether the Foxes would be open to such a deal but Maddison would be an excellent addition to Arteta’s squad if the Gunners could get an agreement in place this summer.

The 24-year-old has been a key player at the King Power Stadium since arriving from Norwich City in 2018 and was unlucky to miss out on a place in the England squad for Euro 2020 after an injury hampered him during the second half of last season.

Maddison struggled to regain his first team place under Brendan Rodgers following the hip problem and was left hugely disappointed at being left out of the starting line-up for the FA Cup win over Chelsea in May.

Therefore, the playmaker could be open to the idea of joining Arsenal this summer and it looks like Arteta is keen on luring the England international to the Emirates Stadium ahead of the new season.