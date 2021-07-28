Arsenal make approach to sign £60m South American but face competition from Liverpool

Arsenal have made an audacious approach to Inter Milan over a deal to sign Lautaro Martinez but face competition from the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea if the striker decides to leave, according to various reports.

Martinez has developed into a top class forward since joining Inter from Racing Club in 2018 and he’s contributed 40 goals and 19 assists in the last two seasons to help the San Siro giants win the Serie A title.

The 23-year-old’s impressive form has sparked interest from clubs throughout Europe and the Telegraph claims Arsenal have made a shock approach to Inter Milan to discuss a possible deal this summer.

Mikel Arteta is in the market for another striker as he continues to revamp his squad following an eighth placed finish last year and the Gunners have been strongly linked with a move for out-of-favour Chelsea hitman Tammy Abraham this month.

However, Chelsea’s £40m valuation is causing problems so Arsenal are eyeing alternatives and Martinez has emerged as a surprise target with the Telegraph reporting that talks have been initiated with Inter over a potential deal.

The Serie A champions are keen to keep hold of Martinez but the South American has just two years left on his current contract so Inter Milan may be tempted to cash-in this summer while his value remains high.

Football London’s report suggests that Martinez would be valued at around £60m – which may be out of reach for Arsenal – but the Londoners could use Hector Bellerin as a makeweight in a player-plus-cash swap deal.

Inter have been showing an interest in Bellerin so may be open to the idea of taking him as part of any deal for Martinez. Any move for the striker would also be dependent on Arsenal selling Alexandre Lacazette – who’s been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid.

However, if Martinez decides to leave Italy this summer, Arsenal will face stiff competition as 90min claims Liverpool are among a number of other clubs to have expressed their interest in the Argentinean international.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly eyeing a new forward to help support the likes of Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Mo Salah next season and Martinez has seemingly been identified as a potential target for Liverpool if he becomes available.

90min also name Chelsea, Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid as other suitors for the Inter Milan hitman so Arsenal – who aren’t able to offer any form of European football next season – have their work cut out trying to sign the player if he decides to leave the San Siro this summer.