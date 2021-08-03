Fabrizio Romano: Man Utd in talks with agent over deal to sign £38m star

Manchester United have held talks with the agent of Saul Niguez and could sign the Atletico Madrid in a deal worth up to £38m this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano via talkSPORT.

Niguez has been with Atletico his entire career after coming through their youth ranks as a youngster and he’s developed into one of the best midfielders in Spanish football since establishing himself in the first team.

The 26-year-old has been a key player under Diego Simeone in recent years and played 41 times in all competitions to help Atletico win the La Liga title last season while he’s also a regular in the Spanish squad.

However, Niguez’s future has been called into question this summer as Atletico need to raise money from player sales and it appears they’re ready to cash-in on the midfielder following the arrival of Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese.

The situation has alerted clubs here in the Premier League as the Mirror reported recently that Niguez’s agents were due to hold talks with Manchester United and Liverpool this week to discuss a possible move to England.

The newspaper suggested that Niguez was keen to test himself in the Premier League and his agent was expected to receive offers from United and Liverpool during discussions on Monday.

Speaking to The United Stand, renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that Manchester United are among the clubs to have held talks with Niguez’s agents about a possible move this summer.

Romano says United see the chance to sign Niguez as a huge opportunity and the Guardian reporter believes a deal could be done with Atletico at between £34m [€40m] to £38m [€45m].

He’s quoted by talkSPORT as saying:

“Manchester United are among the clubs that have been in contact with Saul Niguez’s agent,” “They have an interest in the player and consider him ‘one of the biggest opportunities on the market’. “€40-45m will get a deal done, no bid yet.”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already signed Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane [subject to medical] this summer but he’s also believed to be in the market for a new central midfielder.

The speculation with Niguez comes amid on-going doubts surrounding the future of Paul Pogba as the Frenchman has just one year left on his contract and is no closer to signing an extension at Old Trafford.

If Pogba doesn’t sign a new deal and Man Utd are forced to cash in, Niguez could be viewed as a potential replacement but it sounds like they could face plenty of competition for his signature with the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona also linked.