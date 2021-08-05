Player flying to UK today to undergo medical and complete £43m move to Man Utd

Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane is flying to the UK today to undergo his medical and complete his £43m move to Manchester United, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been in the market for another top class central defender to partner Harry Maguire next season and Varane emerged as the Norwegian’s prime target earlier in the summer.

After lengthy negotiations with Madrid, Manchester United finally reached an agreement with the Spaniards and confirmed on July 27 a deal was in place subject to the player successfully completing a medical.

The BBC are one of several leading news outlets claiming that Manchester United will pay an initial £34m with the deal potentially reaching up to £42.7m if certain add-ons are met while Madrid will also pay Lens a £1m solidarity payment.

United had hoped Varane would travel to England sooner to complete the move but the proposed deal has been delayed due to problems obtaining a Governing Body Exemption – which is mandatory for all overseas footballers in England since Brexit.

However, the M.E.N claims that Varane has finally obtained the visa and the Telegraph says the French international is now flying to Manchester today to undergo his medical and finalise his move to Old Trafford.

Unfortunately, the 28-year-old have to quarantine when he arrives in the UK so he won’t be able to undergo his medical until next week but the M.E.N says United hope to have the transfer wrapped-up by next Wednesday.

Manchester United will have to register Varane by midday on Friday 13th for him to be eligible to feature in their Premier League opener against Leeds United so they’re facing a race against time to get the move over the line.

However, fans will be relieved to know that the player is finally on his way to England to complete his move to Old Trafford as Varane should prove to be an excellent addition to Solskjaer’s squad.

The Frenchman has been one of the best centre-backs in Europe over the past few years and has helped Madrid win a whole host of trophies including 4 Champions League’s and 3 La Liga titles since joining the club in 2011.

Varane will be a big upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly so he should form a rock solid partnership alongside Maguire once this proposed deal is finalised.