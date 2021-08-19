Arsenal target 2 more signings before deadline day despite agreeing £60m double swoop

Arsenal are still hoping to bring in two further signings before the end of the month despite just agreeing a deals to sign Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard worth £60m, according to football.london.

Mikel Arteta and Edu have been busy revamping the Arsenal squad over the past few months as they know the squad needs major work following a second consecutive eighth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Highly-rated left-back Nuno Tavares arrived from Benfica for around £6.8m, midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga was signed from Anderlecht for £17.5m while Arsenal splashed £50m on centre-back Ben White.

Arteta has been in the market for a creative midfielder all summer and it looks like the Spaniard will finally get his man as Sky Sports News claims Odegaard completed his medical at London Colney on Wednesday ahead of a £30m move from Real Madrid.

Arsenal also need a back-up goalkeeper for Bernd Leno and football.london are one of several outlets reporting that a deal has been agreed for Ramsdale that will see the Gunners pay Sheffield United up to £30m including add-ons.

Despite taking their summer spending past £130m with this £60m double swoop, it appears Arsenal aren’t finished in the transfer market just yet as football.london says Arteta still wanting to bring in two further new signings before the window closes.

The report says Arsenal are targeting a new right-back if they can sell want-away Hector Bellerin and a swap deal with Atletico Madrid involving Kieran Trippier is said to be a ‘genuine prospect’.

Man Utd were strongly linked with Trippier earlier in the window but appear to have ended their pursuit so the England international may be open to joining Arsenal if he’s keen to return to the Premier League this summer.

According to football.london, a new striker is also on the agenda before deadline day with Arsenal hoping to sell Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah to help raise funds for a new frontman.

Tammy Abraham was heavily linked with a move to the Emirates before joining Roma while Lautaro Martinez was also touted as a potential target but the South American appears close to signing a new deal at Inter Milan.

It remains to be seen which other strikers Arsenal will target over the coming days but they must first focus on outgoings with Sead Kolasinac, Willian, Alex Runarsson and Lucas Torreira among those who could also leave to free up space for more signings.