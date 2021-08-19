Fabrizio Romano: Personal terms agreed as Arsenal secure £24m new signing

Aaron Ramsdale has agreed personal terms over a four year contract with Arsenal after an initial £24m deal was agreed with Sheffield United for the goalkeeper, according to various reports.

Mikel Arteta has been in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer after Mat Ryan left the club when his loan ended at the end of last season while Alex Runarsson is expected to move on after failing to impress.

Youngster Karl Hein was on the bench for the defeat at Brentford on Friday night so Arsenal desperately need quality support for Bernd Leno and Ramsdale has been touted as Arteta’s top target in the media.

Any proposed deal looked to have collapsed after Sheffield United refused to lower their £40m asking price but they returned to the negotiating table this week after Ramsdale made it clear he wanted to move to North London.

A breakthrough was reached in negotiations on Wednesday evening as football.london claims a deal in principal has been agreed between the two clubs that will see Arsenal pay an initial £24m fee. The deal could reach £30m if certain add-ons are met, which are related to Ramsdale establishing himself as No.1 at the Emirates.

Fabrizio Romano also says a ‘total agreement’ is in place with Sheffield United and Ramsdale has agreed personal terms with Arsenal. The Athletic suggests the contract will run for four years with an option to extend by a further year.

The 23-year-old was left out of Sheffield United’s Championship clash with West Brom last night and he’s now set to undergo a medical with Arsenal ahead of his move to the North Londoners.

As long as there are no late complications, Ramsdale will become Arsenal’s fourth major signing of the summer following the arrivals of centre-back Ben White, left-back Nuno Tavares and midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Arteta is also set to complete another big money transfer with Sky Sports claiming that Martin Odegaard underwent his medical at London Colney on Wednesday ahead of a £30m move from Real Madrid.

Arsenal will need to register Ramsdale and Odegaard by midday on Friday in order for them to be eligible to face Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.