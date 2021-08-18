Player leaves London Colney after undergoing medical & finalising £30m Arsenal move

Martin Odegaard was at London Colney today undergoing his medical and completing media duties ahead of his £30m move from Real Madrid to Arsenal, according to reports.

Widespread reports on Tuesday night claimed that Arsenal were in advanced negotiations to sign Odegaard after the player was spotted training away from the rest of the Madrid squad yesterday.

News broke on Wednesday that an agreement had been reached between the two clubs and Sky Sports News claims Arsenal will pay the Spanish giants an initial £30m fee – although the figure could rise if potential add-ons are met.

The news outlet says Odegaard was in north London undergoing his medical at Arsenal’s London Colney training base on Wednesday afternoon after arriving in the UK. The midfielder doesn’t need to quarantine because he’s fully vaccinated.

Guardian journalist Fabrizio Romano claims the 22-year-old playmaker has agreed personal terms over a five-year contract and the paperwork has already been signed between the relevant parties.

According to football.london reporter Chris Wheatley, Odegaard left London Colney late on Wednesday afternoon after completing his media duties so all that remains is for the club to make an official announcement.

Arteta’s main target

Mikel Arteta has been in the market for a creative midfielder this summer and his prime target was always Odegaard after he impressed during a six-month loan spell in north London last season.

The Norwegian international returned to Real Madrid this summer but Carlo Ancelotti made it clear he wasn’t part of his first team plans. Odegaard was left out of Madrid’s opening match of the season and wasn’t even given a shirt number, which prompted Arsenal to step-up their interest.

The playmaker is now set to become Arsenal’s fourth major signing of the summer and take Arteta’s spending over £100m following the arrivals of Ben White, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

As Odegaard doesn’t have to quarantine, as long as Arsenal register him by midday on Friday he’ll be available to face Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.