Arsenal chiefs expect £28m offer to be accepted as Gunners push to sign top target

Arsenal expect an improved £28m offer to be accepted by Sheffield United as the Gunners push to sign goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer, according to The Star.

Mikel Arteta is desperately trying to further strengthen his squad before the window closes in two weeks time and a new goalkeeper is high on the agenda as the Arsenal boss knows he needs support for Bernd Leno.

Mat Ryan has left the North Londoners after his loan spell came to an end while Alex Runarsson is set for a move after struggling to settle following his switch last summer. It means 19-year-old Karl Hein was on the bench for Arsenal’s defeat to Brentford on the opening weekend of the season so Arteta is in the market for an experienced back-up keeper.

Several names have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer but Ramsdale has emerged as Arsenal’s prime target as they have set their sights on signing a home-grown goalkeeper.

After seeing two previous offers rejected earlier in the summer, it looked as though Arsenal had ended their pursuit of Ramsdale after Sheffield United refused to lower their valuation – reportedly in the region of £40m.

However, it appears the move is back ON as football.london journalist Chris Wheatley says talks are back underway between the two clubs and there is renewed confidence a deal will be agreed.

The Star claims that Arsenal are set to table an improved offer worth £28m and the North London hierarchy believe the bid will be accepted by their Sheffield United counterparts, despite it falling short of their valuation.

The report says agents involved in the deal suspect a number of factors will lead to Sheffield United backing down with Ramsdale’s desire to join Arsenal believed to be playing a key role in their decision.

Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic confirmed at his press conference today that Ramsdale wants to join Arsenal and that the Gunners are pushing to get a deal agreed, so it looks like this transfer is likely to go through eventually.

Should Ramsdale join Arsenal, he’ll become their fourth major signing of the summer following the arrivals of centre-back Ben White, left-back Nuno Tavares and midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.

The 23-year-old keeper is likely to start out as back-up to Leno but with the German in the last two years of his contract and unlikely to sign an extension, Ramsdale is tipped to become Arsenal’s No.1 if Leno leaves next summer.