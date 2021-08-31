David Ornstein: Arsenal in talks to sign £20m star as Arteta eyes late swoop

Arsenal are in talks to sign right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu as Mikel Arteta eyes a deadline day swoop for the versatile Bologna defender, according to The Athletic.

Arteta has been in the market for a new right-back throughout the summer transfer window and has stepped-up his pursuit amid reports Hector Bellerin is closing-in on a loan move to Real Betis.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has also indicated on social media that he wants to leave in search of first team football having attracted interest from Everton and if both he and Bellerin leave, then it would make room for a new right-back to arrive.

Tomiyasu was linked with a move to Arsenal earlier in the summer and The Athletic journalist David Ornstein is reporting that the Gunners are now in formal talks trying to get a deal over the line before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Ornstein says Tottenham were also keen on the Japan international but they are now on the verge of signing Emerson Royal from Barcelona which has opened the door for Arsenal to make their move for Tomiyasu.

The 22-year-old has developed into one of the most highly-rated defenders in Italian football since joining Bologna from Sint-Truiden in 2019 and was hugely impressive during his 31 Serie A appearances last season.

It appears his potential has alerted Arsenal and The Athletic says Arteta is a big admirer of Tomiyasu and has been pushing the club to get a deal done on deadline day.

Bologna are understandably reluctant to lose the defender and the Express suggests the Italian outfit are demanding around £20m for Tomiyasu’s signature so a deal won’t come cheap for Arsenal.

Tomiyasu has played at centre-back during his career but he can also play at right-back so his versatility is seen as a useful asset and his physical profile fits the bill for what Arteta is looking for.

He isn’t known for his attacking instincts down the flank but he should prove to be a solid defender if Arsenal can get a deal done before the window closes at 11pm tonight.

However, any deal for Tomiyasu is dependent on players leaving first so Bellerin and possibly Maitland-Niles will have to seal moves away from the Emirates before Arsenal can finalise any deal with Bologna.