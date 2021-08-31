Ornstein: Chelsea ‘optimistic’ of agreeing deal after holding talks to sign 26y/o ace

Chelsea are optimistic of sealing a late deal to sign Saul Niguez on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid with an option to make the move permanent next summer, according to The Athletic.

Saul has been heavily linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid this summer as the Spaniard’s need to balance the books following the arrival of Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese.

The likes of Chelsea and Manchester United have been touted as potential destinations over the past few weeks but it looked as though Saul may end up staying at the Wanda Metropolitano as we headed into deadline day.

However, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein claims that Chelsea are now working on a late move to sign Saul on a season long loan deal with an option to make the move permanent next summer.

Ornstein says there is optimism from all camps that a deal will be agreed before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm tonight so it looks as though Chelsea could be about to land a new midfielder.

Saul has been with Atletico his entire career having come through their youth ranks and has been an important part of Diego Simeone’s side in recent years. He played 41 times in all competitions last season to help Atletico win the La Liga title ahead of Real Madrid.

🚨 EXCL: Chelsea actively working on deal to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez. Negotiations are for a loan with option to buy. 26yo Spain international contracted at #Atleti until 2026 but optimism all round that he now joins #CFC @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/GXDcW4c5xD — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 31, 2021

The 26-year-old is also a Spanish international and is considered to be one of the best all-round midfielders in La Liga so this would be an excellent piece of business by Chelsea if they can get a deal over the line.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel decided he needs another option in the middle of the park after letting youngster Billy Gilmour leave on loan this summer and it appears Saul is the player he’s targeting.

The Atletico star would provide stiff competition to the likes of Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante and Jorginho in midfield and give Chelsea another top class option during what promises to be a busy season ahead as they compete in four competitions.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop but if Saul does join Chelsea, he’ll become their third signing of the summer following the arrivals of striker Romelu Lukaku and goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.