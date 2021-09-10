Man Utd team news: Solskjaer confirms major injury boost, trio out + Ronaldo update

Manchester United get back to Premier League action following the international break when they play host to Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference this afternoon and he’s provided a full team news and injury update.

The Norwegian coach was pleased to confirm a huge boost with the news that Jadon Sancho is fit and available for selection tomorrow. The winger withdrew from the England squad ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Poland due to a minor knock but Solskjaer says Sancho has trained the last two days and is fit to face Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.

However, Man Utd could be without Fred this weekend after FIFA imposed a five-day ban on the midfielder for failing to meet-up with the Brazil squad during the international break. The decision has been appealed and Solskjaer is still hoping he’ll be able to call upon the South American tomorrow.

The United boss confirmed that Alex Telles is still not ready to return from his ankle issue but Scott McTominay has made a swift recovery following groin surgery. Solskjaer still feels the Newcastle game will come too soon for the Scotsman but it sounds like McTominay may be rushed back if Man Utd are lacking midfield options [if Fred’s ruled out].

There was a positive update on Dean Henderson as Solskjaer says the goalkeeper is no longer feeling tiredness after struggling to overcome long-covid in recent weeks.

Solskjaer told ManUtd.com:

“ Jadon has come back in and trained the last couple of days. He’s disappointed he couldn’t play for England but determined to be fit and he’s available. That’s a positive.” “We need to prepare for the game without Fred but, fingers crossed, some sense might come into people’s mind and we can use him.” “Alex is not 100 per cent. He’s still a few weeks [away]. Scott has recovered very quickly from the operation so, if he’s going to play or not, I’m not sure probably not, depending on who we’ve got available.” “Dean has not got the after-effects of the tiredness any more so that’s very positive,”

Cristiano Ronaldo completed a sensational return to Old Trafford late last month and has trained with some of his new team mates since Tuesday after being released early from duty with Portugal.

Solskjaer was also quizzed about whether Ronaldo will start against Newcastle tomorrow and the Manchester United boss confirmed the Portuguese superstar will feature at some point, but stopped short of saying he’ll start.

Solskjaer told ManUtd.com:

He sounds happy to be back and says he’s putting you under pressure. Is he ready to start?

“He’s been having a good pre-season with Juventus, he’s played for the national team, he’s had a good week with us here. He’ll definitely be on the pitch at some point, that’s for sure.”

Marcus Rashford has been stepping-up his recovery from shoulder surgery recently but the attacker won’t be involved tomorrow while Phil Jones is also expected to miss out once again.

Otherwise, United have no other injury concerns as the likes of Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Jesse Lingard, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial all came through their international games unscathed so Solskjaer has plenty of options to choose from against Newcastle this weekend.