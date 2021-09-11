[Teams] Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea get back to Premier League action when they take on Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Thomas Tuchel has handed Saul Niguez his Chelsea debut as the midfielder starts for the first time since arriving from Atletico Madrid on deadline day. The Spaniard starts alongside Mateo Kovacic so Jorginho is on the bench while N’Golo Kante is ruled out through injury.

Edouard Mendy keeps his place in goal with Kepa on the bench while Trevoh Chalobah starts in defence alongside Antonio Rudiger. Thiago Silva is free to start after FIFA backed down over it’s imposed five-day ban so the Brazilian marshalls the back three for Chelsea today. Andreas Christensen has to make-do with a place among the subs.

Callum Hudson-Odoi gets a start in the right wing-back role with Reece James suspended while Cesar Azpilicueta has to settle for a place among the substitutes. Marcos Alonso keeps his place on the left flank for Chelsea so Ben Chilwell is on the bench.

Romelu Lukaku is fit to start up front after recovering from a minor knock and Kai Havertz supports the Belgian international in attack. Hakim Ziyech is given a chance to impress so Mason Mount and Timo Werner are named among the Chelsea subs this evening.

As for Aston Villa, Danny Ings leads the line up front alongside Ollie Watkins while Douglas Luiz starts in midfield. Tyrone Mings is joined by Axel Tuanzebe in defence while new signing Leon Bailey is on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Saul, Alonso; Ziyech; Havertz, Lukaku

Subs: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Christensen, Barkley, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Werner.

Aston Villa

Steer; Konsa, Mings, Tuanzebe; Cash, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn, Targett; Watkins, Ings.

Subs: Sinisalo, Hause, Young, Nakamba, Sanson, El Ghazi, Bailey, Traore, Archer