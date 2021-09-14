[Teams] Chelsea vs Zenit: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea start their Champions League group stage campaign when they take on Zenit St. Petersburg at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has made five changes from the side that beat Aston Villa at the weekend with Andreas Christensen recalled alongside Antonio Rudiger in defence. Trevoh Chalobah is the man to make way while Cesar Azpilicueta is also brought in to the back three with Thiago Silva rested.

Edouard Mendy retains his place in goal for Chelsea so Kepa has to settle for a place among the substitutes while Reece James is recalled after missing the Villa game due to a domestic suspension. Callum Hudson-Odoi drops out with James starting in the right wing-back role this evening.

Jorginho is another player who’s recalled to the starting eleven this evening after he was rested at the weekend. Saul Niguez drops out as Mateo Kovacic keeps his place in midfield. N’Golo Kante once again misses out due to an ankle injury.

Marcos Alonso retains his place in the left wing-back role for Chelsea so Ben Chilwell has to settle for a place on the bench once again. Hakim Ziyech has done enough to keep his place in attack but Kai Havertz is given a breather with Mason Mount recalled.

Romelu Lukaku leads the line up front once again for Chelsea so Timo Werner has to make-do with a place on the bench alongside the likes of Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Mendy; Christensen, Rüdiger, Azpilicueta; James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Mount.

Subs: Kepa, Bergstrom, Silva, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Havertz, Sarr

Zenit

Kritsyuk; Sutormin, Chistiakov, Rakitskiy, Douglas Santos; Barrios, Wendel, Kuzyaev; Claudinho, Azmoun, Malcom.

Subs: Krugovoy, Mostovoy, Erokhin, Dzyuba, Kerzhakov, Kravtsov, Odoevskiy, Khotulev.