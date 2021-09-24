Man Utd team news: Solskjaer confirms big injury boost but 2 players miss Villa game

Manchester United get back to Premier League action when they take on Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime.

Ahead of the game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media at his pre match press conference this afternoon and he’s provided a team news update which included the latest on the fitness of Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguayan international has only featured once for Man Utd so far this season as his campaign started late due to quarantine issues while he’s struggled to shake-off a knock that he sustained in early September.

However, Cavani has now resumed full training with the rest of the first team squad at Carrington and Solskjaer has confirmed the striker is available for selection to face Aston Villa this weekend.

The news will come as a welcome boost to Manchester United and Solskjaer has also revealed that they didn’t pick up any fresh injury concerns following Wednesday night’s 1-0 defeat to West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

Solskjaer told ManUtd.com:

“Edinson has joined in training fully after that game [on Wednesday] and he’s held his hand up and is ready,” “Last season as well, he didn’t have a pre-season when he came here. He’s so professional and meticulous and, of course, we’re glad to now have him back training with us and in the squad.” “We didn’t lose anyone on Wednesday night,”

Cavani’s return will give Solskjaer another top class option in the final third against Villa tomorrow and the South American’s return is well timed as Marcus Rashford remains on the sidelines following shoulder surgery.

Amad Diallo is also an absentee for United as the youngster is still recovering from a thigh injury that he picked up last month but there is hope he may return after the next international break.

Solskjaer made 11 changes for the League Cup defeat on Wednesday night so several key players are expected to be recalled tomorrow with the likes of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo set to return.