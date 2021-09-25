[Teams] Brentford vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from the Brentford Community Stadium

Liverpool will look to move clear at the top of the table when they take on Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium this evening.

Jurgen Klopp has made wholesale changes from the side that started during Liverpool’s Carabao Cup win at Norwich City on Tuesday night with Alisson Becker among those recalled after he was rested in midweek.

Trent Alexander-Arnold also returns at right-back after missing Liverpool’s last two matches while Andrew Robertson starts at left-back. Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk are recalled in the middle of defence with Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez dropping out.

Fabinho returns in the holding role this evening after being rested on Tuesday while Jordan Henderson is also brought back into the starting eleven. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain drops to the bench while Naby Keita is ruled out through injury but Curtis Jones retains his place in midfield.

Klopp has recalled his big guns with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota all returning to start in attack after being rested for the League Cup. Kaide Gordon, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino all drop out for Liverpool.

Roberto Firmino returns after recovering from injury but the Brazilian international has to settle for a place among the substitutes this evening.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Brentford

Raya; Ajer, Pinnock, Jansson; Canós, Norgaard, Onyeka, Janelt, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney.

Subs: Ghoddos, Jensen, Bidstrup, Roerslev, Fernández, Wissa, Zanka, Baptiste, Forss

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Jota, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Firmino, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi.