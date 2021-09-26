[Teams] Arsenal vs Tottenham: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates Stadium

The first North London Derby of the season is upon us as Arsenal take on Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has recalled several of his key players having fielded a weakened side for the Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon on Wednesday night. Aaron Ramsdale returns in goal with Bernd Leno dropping out while Takehiro Tomiyasu also gets his first taste of a NLD as he replaces Cedric Soares at right-back.

Arsenal are boosted by the news that Kieran Tierney is fit to start at left-back while Ben White and Gabriel come in for Rob Holding and Pablo Mari in the middle of defence. Thomas Partey keeps his place in midfield with Granit Xhaka recalled to line-up alongside him after serving his three-match suspension.

Arteta has recalled his big-guns in attack with Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe all supporting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang so Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette have to settle for place on the bench.

Tottenham have made changes from the side that edged past Wolves in the League Cup last time out as Hugo Lloris returns in goal while Davinson Sanchez starts in defence alongside Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier and Sergio Reguilon.

Tanguay Ndombele gets another chance to impress as he starts in Tottenham’s midfield along with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Dele Alli. Hueng-min Son and Lucas Moura support Harry Kane in attack.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang.

Subs: Leno, Holding, Cedric, Tavares, Sambi, Maitland-Niles, Martinelli, Pepe, Lacazette

Tottenham

Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon, Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Alli, Moura, Son, Kane.

Subs: Romero, Gil, Emerson, Rodon, Lo Celso, Gollini, Skipp, Davies, Scarlett