[Teams] Juventus vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Chelsea continue their defence of the Champions League when they take on Juventus in Turin tonight.

Thomas Tuchel has recalled Thiago Silva to start alongside Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger in the Chelsea defence. Cesar Azpilicueta moves to the right wing-back role with Reece James ruled out due to an injury that he picked up against Manchester City at the weekend.

Marcos Alonso keeps his place in the left wing-back position so Ben Chilwell has to settle for a place on the bench while Edouard Mendy starts once again in goal with Kepa on the bench yet again.

Chelsea have been dealt a major blow with the news that N’Golo Kante has missed the trip to Italy after testing positive for Covid but Jorginho is passed fit to start alongside Mateo Kovacic in midfield. Saul Niguez misses out on a starting spot so he’s on the bench along with Ross Barkley.

Kai Havertz gets a recall to start in the Chelsea attack tonight after he was named on the bench against Man City at the weekend. Romelu Lukaku leads the line up front for the Blues with Hakim Ziyech recalled to support the Belgian international.

Therefore, Timo Werner drops to the bench where he’s joined by Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Juventus

Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Locatelli, Rabiot; Chiesa, Bernardeschi

Subs: Pinsoglio, Perin, De Sciglio, Chiellini, McKennie, Kean, Rugani, Kulusevski

Chelsea

Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Havertz, Lukaku, Ziyech

Subs: Kepa, Bettinelli; Chalobah, Sarr, Chilwell; Barkley, Saul, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi; Werner