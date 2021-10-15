Liverpool boss confirms trio will miss Watford trip but key duo passed fit

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Curtis Jones, Alisson Becker and Fabinho will not be available for Liverpool’s trip to Watford this weekend but Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota have been passed fit for the game.

Liverpool get back to Premier League action following the international break when they travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford on Saturday lunchtime but they’ll have to make-do without their Brazilian duo.

Fabinho started during Brazil’s 4-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Uruguay in the early hours of Friday morning while Alisson was an unused substitute in the match and Klopp has confirmed the pair won’t be involved this weekend.

Instead, the duo will fly straight from South America to Spain to prepare for Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid next week before travelling back to the UK on Thursday.

In a triple blow for Liverpool, Klopp has also confirmed that Jones has been ruled out of the trip to Watford after picking up a knock while away with the England U21 squad during the international break.

"We've known it for a while. The boys will not be here, they will go directly to Madrid. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) October 15, 2021

Klopp: "Fabinho and Alisson have to come back later [from Madrid]. It's 10 days after Thursday. These are the rules. They could fly into England but with quarantine they'd have been away from families. Ali has 3 kids, not ideal. We need solutions." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) October 15, 2021

Klopp: "Curtis Jones came back from England U21s injured, which is not good. It's hard to get in touch with them. They played Andorra, great, important he played there, come back injured, not available for tomorrow." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) October 15, 2021

However, there was much better news regarding Alexander-Arnold as the German coach says the right-back is available for the game at Vicarage Road after recovering from a groin injury that had kept him out of the games against Porto and Man City.

There is also good news on Jota as the attacker is in contention to take on Watford tomorrow. Jota was sent back early from duty with Portugal due to a muscle complaint but he’s made a swift recovery and will be in the squad on Saturday.

Klopp also provided an update on Thiago Alcantara but says he’s not sure when the midfielder will be available again as he continues to work his way back from a calf injury that’s hampered him recently.

Klopp on Trent/Jota: "They are available." "Thiago, I don't know. It takes time. It's disappointing, but we've known for a few days now." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) October 15, 2021

It will be a huge blow for Liverpool to be without Alisson and Fabinho this weekend as they’re two key players who’ll be very difficult to replace while Jones’ absence is also frustrating for the Merseysiders.

However, Klopp will be delighted that Alexander-Arnold is fit to return at right-back as that will free-up James Milner to play in midfield with Fabinho and Jones out. Jota’s availability will also be a big boost for Liverpool as they look to secure a much-needed three points against Watford.

The Reds head to Vicarage Road sitting second in the Premier League table following the 2-2 draw with Man City before the international break so Klopp will want to keep the pressure on leaders Chelsea with a win in Saturday’s early kick-off.