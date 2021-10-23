‘Amazing’, ‘So Exciting’: Some Arsenal fans praise £27k-a-week star after Villa win

A selection of Arsenal fans were delighted with the performance of Nuno Tavares during the 3-1 Premier League win over Aston Villa on Friday night.

The Portuguese was handed his maiden Premier League start after Kieran Tierney was ruled out with a bruised left ankle suffered against Crystal Palace.

He produced a solid performance over the course of 90 minutes. The left-back excelled with his overlapping runs while delivering early crosses in the box.

He also showed his physical presence and had the edge over Matty Cash, who was largely restricted to defending in his own half on the night.

Some of the Gunners’ faithful were impressed with the display from the 21-year-old. A few believe he could displace Tierney for a starting role in the long term.

Twitter reactions:

Tavares looked very good. His eagerness to get forward, is so exciting. Sambi did well. Tomi had a good game, looks like a rest could be coming up for him though. Everybody played there part. Great night #UTA #AFC #ARSAVL #Arsenal — Nick G (@NickGeorgiouUK) October 22, 2021

Nuno Tavares has been gifted with pure athleticism, speed and intensity. He times his wide shifts so well, the way he moves inside between the lines without hesitation and attacks open channels is so refreshing to see. I can see him getting transformed into an elite winger #AFC pic.twitter.com/uyAuNUbFwM — Chris (@ArsenalN7) October 22, 2021

I'm not gonna overreact after just one game, but Tavares is by far the best LB itw. — Even (@even_afc) October 22, 2021

With all respect to Tierney but Tavares was a better option today!

Win? — Molly (@Molly_AFC) October 22, 2021

Nah Tavares wants to take Tierney’s spot what a performance so far — 🇪🇷 (@AFC_KC) October 22, 2021

Tavares had an amazing game, Sambi was solid in the midfield, Tomiyasu nerve allowed Villa players to get past him, Ramsdale kept us in the game, Lacazette gave of us life up front and linked up very well, it was good day for Partey to open is goal account and defence was superb. — Quazim🇳🇬 The Gunner🔴 (@Quazim11) October 22, 2021

Tavares made a big impression in his full Premier League debut. The £27,000-a-week star combined splendidly with Emile Smith Rowe from the left flank.

He was unlucky to not register an assist. The defender delivered a sublime cross for Bukayo Saka at the far post, but the attacker’s first-time shot was saved by Emiliano Martinez.

The England international had time and space to take a touch, but instead opted to shoot. It happened when the Gunners were leading 1-0, but did not prove costly in the end.

In the post-match comments, Arteta said that he does not know when Tierney could return to action, and it looks likely that Tavares will have an extended run of games for the club.

Tierney remains the undisputed choice for Arteta for the left-back position, but Tavares has an excellent opportunity to win over the manager with more stand-out displays.

He was not tested defensively by the Villans. He may have more work to do in that department when the Gunners host Leeds United in the League Cup fourth round in midweek.

Arsenal are currently ninth in the league standings with 14 points. There are three teams ahead of them on the same number of points, but with a better goal difference and game in hand.