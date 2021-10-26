Pepijn Lijnders provides injury update on six Liverpool players ahead of Preston clash

Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has provided an injury update on six players ahead of tomorrow’s Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Preston North End.

The Reds have been in tremendous form since the last international break. They recently made it three wins in a row with a sensational 5-0 triumph over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

They will make the trip to Deepdale for tomorrow’s League Cup tie. Ahead of the game, Lijnders has provided an update on six players that are currently on the sidelines.

James Milner suffered a hamstring injury early on against United. While the setback does not appear serious, Lijnders has revealed that he will be out ‘until the international break‘.

Naby Keita, who suffered a leg injury on Sunday, is also being assessed on a ‘day by day’ basis. The game may come too soon for him. Fabinho (knee) has also been ruled out.

Meanwhile, Thiago Alcantara has just completed his rehabilitation from a calf injury and will return to training soon. Lijnders added that Caoimhin Kelleher (illness) and Kaide Gordon are also set to miss out.

He said: “Not sure [On Kelleher], he trained with the team but it seems he had a little setback so he probably will not be involved.”

“Yesterday he [Gordon] did his first session with the team and he could only do the rondos.”

Jurgen Klopp has generally not taken the competition seriously. The Carabao Cup has offered him the opportunity to hand game time to fringe and young players at the club.

There could be a mixture of youth and experience tomorrow. Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi and Kostas Tsimikas are among those that are expected to make the starting XI.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino may not be involved in the matchday squad, but Mane could start from the off after surprisingly being dropped to the bench against United.

The Reds will be overwhelming favourites against Preston, who have endured a tough start to the Championship campaign. They are currently languishing in the 19th spot.