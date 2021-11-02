[Teams] Atalanta vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Manchester United are in Italy to take on Atalanta in the Champions League group stages tonight.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made some changes from the side that beat Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend with Eric Bailly coming in for Victor Lindelof – who misses out with a knock that he picked up in training.

Solskjaer sticks with a back three so Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire keep their places alongside Bailly in Man Utd’s defence. Aaron Wan-Bissaka starts once again on the right flank while Luke Shaw keeps his place on the left.

Paul Pogba is given a recall as his suspension only applies in domestic competition. The Frenchman starts alongside Scott McTominay in midfield with Fred given a rest. Bruno Fernandes keeps his place in the attacking midfield role so Donny van de Beek and Juan Mata have to settle for places among the Manchester United substitutes this evening.

Edinson Cavani is given a breather so Marcus Rashford is recalled to line-up alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in attack. Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Jesse Lingard are all attacking options from the bench for United.

As for Atalanta, Josip Ilicic starts in attack along with Duvan Zapata while Mario Pasalic also gets a start. Aleksei Miranchuk is among the subs for the Italian outfit.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Atalanta

Musso; De Roon, Demiral, Palomino; Zappacosta, Freuler, Koopmeiners, Maehle; Pasalic; Ilicic, Zapata.

Subs: Muriel, Pezzella, Malinovsky, Djimsiti, Scalvini, Sportiello, Miranchuk, Lovato, Piccoli, Rossi.

Man Utd

De Gea; Bailly, Varane, Maguire; Wan-Bissaka, Pogba, McTominay, Shaw; Bruno Fernandes; Cristiano Ronaldo, Rashford.

Subs: Henderson, Telles, Dalot, Fred, Lingard, Mata, Matic, Van de Beek, Cavani, Greenwood, Martial, Sancho