Mason Mount starts as Tuchel makes 4 changes | Expected Chelsea line-up vs Burnley

Premier League leaders Chelsea take on Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon. Here is the team we expect Thomas Tuchel to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy will keep goal once again for Chelsea this weekend so Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to remain among the substitutes.

Defence: Chelsea are likely to make a change in defence with Thiago Silva given a rest. The Brazilian started both games against Newcastle and Malmo so Tuchel may want to protect the 37-year-old and give him a breather.

Trevoh Chalobah is an option for the Blues but I think we’ll see Cesar Azpilicueta replacing Silva in the back three with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen keeping their places in defence.

Midfield: With Azpilicueta dropping into the back three, it will make room for Reece James to be recalled. He was given a rest in midweek after scoring two superb goals against Newcastle last weekend so he’s expected to come in on the right flank on Saturday.

Ben Chilwell is also set for a recall on the left with Marcos Alonso making way while N’Golo Kante should come back in to the Chelsea starting eleven after being rested for the Champions League win at Malmo.

Mateo Kovacic has been ruled out for a few weeks with a thigh injury but Jorginho is fit to keep his place alongside Kante in midfield. Ruben Loftus-Cheek may drop to the bench despite another encouraging performance in the Champions League.

Attack: Chelsea will continue to be without the services of Romelu Lukaku due to an ankle injury while Timo Werner is another absentee with the German attacker nursing a thigh problem.

Therefore, Kai Havertz is expected to keep his place up front this weekend while Hakim Ziyech should retain his spot in the Chelsea attack after scoring the winner against Malmo on Tuesday night.

Mason Mount missed the trip to Sweden due to illness but he’s tipped to be fit on Saturday so could be handed an immediate recall. Callum Hudson-Odoi will feel unfortunate to drop out as he’s played well recently but he may have to settle for a place on the bench this weekend.

Christian Pulisic made his long-awaited return from injury with a substitute appearance on Tuesday night but he’s being eased back into action so may have to make-do with a place on the bench against Burnley.

Here is how we think Chelsea will line-up: