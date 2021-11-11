Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen speaks over his contract situation

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has said that he is enjoying his football with the club and is unperturbed over the contract situation.

The Dane has less than eight months left on his deal, and it has recently been reported that the Blues are not close to finalising a contract renewal.

The club were hopeful of sealing an agreement earlier this summer, but they reached an impasse due to demands of Christensen and his agent.

Christensen can negotiate a pre-contract with a foreign club at the turn of the year, but he does not appear overly concerned over his current situation.

Speaking on international duty yesterday, the £31.5m star said that he feels valued by the west London giants, and is hopeful of signing a new deal soon.

He said via Chelseafc.com: “Hopefully soon. I feel valued, I’m happy but I do not get into the contract situation.”

“I do not know why everyone thinks it is a bad situation. Because I’m still happy and I enjoy playing football.”

The Blues proposed a five-year contract for the centre-back earlier this year, and they were stunned to know that the 25-year-old was only eyeing a three-year deal.

The hierarchy are unlikely to meet the contract demands, and it is up to the centre-back to change his stance and commit his long-term future to the club.

There is still plenty of time to sort Christensen’s future, but the Blues could be tempted to sanction his sale if there is no breakthrough in negotiations soon.

The European champions currently have Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger, who have also entered the final year of their respective contracts.

While Silva and Azpilicueta appear likely to prolong their stays, there are genuine doubts whether Rudiger will pen a new deal amid differences over the wage package.

The Blues can’t afford to lose both Rudiger and Christensen for free. The latter is more valuable as he is three years younger. The club are likely to prioritise his renewal.

The coming weeks should give a clearer view on Christensen’s future. The Blues could be tempted to sanction his exit if the contract stand-off extends into January.