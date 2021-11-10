Andreas Christensen’s Chelsea future unresolved amid impasse in contract talks

Chelsea are still far from finalising a new contract for Andreas Christensen, The Telegraph reports.

The Denmark international has been a key player under manager Thomas Tuchel, and he was instrumental in their Champions League final triumph last season.

Christensen has continued to excel in a three-man backline, but there are concerns over his future at the club with his contract expiring in June next year.

Earlier this summer, it was suggested that the Blues had agreed terms with the 25-year-old, and it could only be a matter of time before he extends his deal.

However, that has definitely not been the case, and there is an impasse in contract talks at the moment.

The Blues thought that they had sealed the deal for the £31.5m star, but a couple of late demands from his agent pulled the plug on the proposed renewal.

Christensen’s representative is said to have demanded a higher brokerage fee while revealing that the player wanted a three-year deal over a five-year one.

The club were left stunned by the turn of events. With both parties refusing to back down from their respective positions, there appears no end to the stand-off.

Chelsea have big decisions to make over the coming months as they face the prospect of losing four central defenders on free transfers next summer.

Aside from Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta have also entered the final year of their respective deals at the west London giants.

There remains optimism that Azpilicueta will prolong his stay. The same was said about Christensen recently, but the story appears different at the moment.

There is still plenty of time for the Blues to sort out his future, but they may have reservations over renewing his deal unless he prolongs his stay for five seasons.

His desire to extend for three years suggests that he could use the club as a stepping stone for a new challenge. The hierarchy are unlikely to entertain such a prospect.