Konate starts | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Wolves

Liverpool will look to keep the pressure on at the top of the table with a win when they take on Wolves at Molineux on Saturday afternoon.

Here is how Liverpool are expected to line up:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker will once again keep goal for Liverpool so Caoimhín Kelleher will continue on the bench.

Defence: Klopp may opt to freshen things up in the middle of defence with Ibrahima Konate pushing for a recall. The £36m man will have been disappointed not to start against Everton and he may be recalled to line-up alongside Virgil van Dijk with Joel Matip dropping out.

Trent Alexander-Arnold continued his excellent form with another stellar display in the Merseyside derby so he’ll keep his place at right-back and Andrew Robertson should start once again at left-back meaning Kostas Tsimikas misses out.

Midfield: Liverpool could welcome Naby Keita back into the squad as he’s returned to full training this week following injury. However, Keita is unlikely to be fit enough to start against Wolves tomorrow.

Thiago Alcantara has been in excellent form lately but he’s played a lot of football so Klopp may want to give the Spaniard a breather. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could therefore come in to start at Molineux.

Ox starts

Jordan Henderson scored a wonderful goal against Everton on Wednesday night so he should keep his place while Fabinho will once again line-up in the middle of the park for Liverpool.

Forward: Roberto Firmino is still working his way back to full fitness from a thigh injury so Klopp doesn’t have too many top class options to call upon in attack this weekend. Therefore, we’re likely to see a familiar front three on show against Wolves.

Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah continued their excellent form with fine goals at Everton and Sadio Mane was also excellent at Goodison Park so the trio will no doubt he a handful for the hosts tomorrow.

Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi are expected to remain on the bench for Liverpool while James Milner and youngster Tyler Morton should also be among the substitutes.

Here is how we expect Liverpool to line-up: